9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $2.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares surged 1.6% to $1.90. The market cap stands at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.25.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock rose 1.6% to $4.54. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares rose 1.2% to $21.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock rose 1.1% to $19.16. The market cap stands at $65.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.1% to $1.43. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) shares increased by 1.0% to $30.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 billion.
Losers
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) shares declined 20.2% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $76.3 million.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock fell 1.1% to $23.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.