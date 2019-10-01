23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged 22.4% to $5.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 12.0% to $1.49. The market cap stands at $254.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock increased by 11.5% to $0.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock increased by 10.0% to $1.65. The market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 5.6% to $5.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 5.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 5.4% to $2.54. The market cap seems to be at $212.5 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares increased by 5.3% to $1.38. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares rose 4.2% to $7.90. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 3.6% to $0.49. The market cap seems to be at $51.5 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $5.30. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock increased by 1.9% to $7.01. The market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $8.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.3 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) stock declined 28.6% to $5.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.3 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on September 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 10.3% to $15.61. The market cap seems to be at $661.5 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares plummeted 10.2% to $0.18. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares declined 3.2% to $0.74. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock fell 2.2% to $24.80. The market cap seems to be at $970.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock decreased by 2.1% to $149.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares decreased by 2.1% to $0.79. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock fell 1.6% to $32.47. The market cap stands at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on July 16, the current rating is at In-Line.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock declined 1.4% to $3.91. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock plummeted 1.2% to $33.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.