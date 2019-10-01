Market Overview

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock moved upwards by 19.6% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.7 million.
  • NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock rose 1.7% to $110.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock increased by 1.6% to $94.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $110.00.
  • Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock rose 1.3% to $115.60. The market cap seems to be at $20.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 01, the current rating is at In-Line.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares increased by 1.3% to $16.00. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on October 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares increased by 1.2% to $251.40. The market cap stands at $104.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $276.00.
  • NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE: NPTN) stock rose 1.0% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.9 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.50.

 

Losers

  • Wipro, Inc. (NYSE: WIT) stock fell 2.3% to $3.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $19.3 billion.
  • Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) stock decreased by 1.8% to $38.50. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares plummeted 1.7% to $94.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 01, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 1.6% to $13.93. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares plummeted 1.1% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.2 million. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on September 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

