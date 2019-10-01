5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Teekay Offshore Partners, Inc. (NYSE: TOO) stock rose 31.6% to $1.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $472.3 million.
- ADT, Inc. (NYSE: ADT) stock rose 5.9% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 2.1% to $9.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock rose 1.8% to $4.98. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 0.3% to $8.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $78.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
