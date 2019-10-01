Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 6:33am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for September and data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:50 a.m. ET, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:15 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points to 26,971 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.25 points to 2,984.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 23.5 points to 7,794.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $59.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $54.62 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.3% and German DAX 30 index falling 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.59%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.53%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.94%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $180.

VMware shares rose 2.9% to close at $150.06 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.
  • NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) announced it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases..
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GERN + MCK)

5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains