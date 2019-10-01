A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for September and data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:50 a.m. ET, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:15 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points to 26,971 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.25 points to 2,984.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 23.5 points to 7,794.00.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $59.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $54.62 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.3% and German DAX 30 index falling 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.2%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.59%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.53%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.94%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $180.
VMware shares rose 2.9% to close at $150.06 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) announced it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases..
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.