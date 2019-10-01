58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) jumped 77.5% to $0.2020 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares gained 38.4% to close at $27.95 in reaction to a buyout deal. Dova said Monday it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or SOBI, for $27.50 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable contingent value right, or CVR, that entitles Dova shareholders to receive an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of Doptelet.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 29.4% to close at $5.50.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 20.8% to close at $9.42 as a potential rebound after the stock fell roughly 20% since last Thursday when the stock could not break the $10 resistance level.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 20.1% to close at $3.70.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 17.9% to close at $15.99.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 17.9% to close at $14.76.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 16.7% to close at $4.795.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) gained 15.8% to close at $56.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) climbed 15.6% to close at $22.36.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 14.8% to close at $16.69.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 14.7% to close at $22.75.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) gained 12.7% to close at $2.39.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 12.4% to close at $85.40 after Piper Jaffray maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $95. Piper Jaffray raised the price target after Seattle Genetics presented compelling initial data from the EV-103 study, which compares favorably to the current standard of care. It also sees the potential for further upside from additional UBS opportunities.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 12.2% to close at $21.68.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 12.1% to close at $2.78.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 11% to close at $24.00.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 10.7% to close at $2.89.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) climbed 10.1% to close at $42.88. Patrick Industries completed the acquisition of G.G. Schmitt & Sons, Inc.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.1% to close at $12.24.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) climbed 9.8% to close at $9.00.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) gained 9% to close at $3.02.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 7.6% to close at $10.64. Wedbush upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) climbed 6.8% to close at $35.60.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 6.7% to close at $6.84.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 6.1% to close at $5.16.
Losers
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares dipped 70.4% to close at $2.88 on Monday. Ocugen announced the completion of its merger with Histogenics Corporation. Ocugen and CanSinoBIO reported a strategic partnership for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 32.9% to close at $22.78. G1 Therapeutics presented updated data at ESMO 2019 from randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer demonstrating significant improvement in overall survival at ESMO 2019.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 23.3% to close at $5.11. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underperform.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dipped 21.5% to close at $2.04. NanoViricides filed to raise up to $18.3 million.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 16% to close at $6.82.
- BENITEC BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: BNTC) dropped 15.2% to close at $0.7107 after reporting a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.01, potentially following a bearish blog post alleging the company does not have enough cash to finish ongoing trials.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 12% to close at $39.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 12% to close at $4.41.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 11.6% to close at $2.05. Globus Maritime reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.24.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dipped 11% to close at $2.42 after the company presented data from its unsuccessful FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab. Piper Jaffray analysts noted a change in methodology may have led to the enrollment of patients who did not meet intended threshold.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.9% to close at $5.02.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares declined 10.6% to close at $9.10.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 10.6% to close at $9.72.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) dipped 10.5% to close at $5.64.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares fell 9.8% to close at $13.65. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) dipped 9.7% to close at $3.44.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 9.6% to close at $2.8650.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dipped 9.6% to close at $1.88.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 9.6% to close at $2.08.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) tumbled 9.4% to close at $2.22.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 9.4% to close at $2.90.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 8.1% to close at $2.26.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 7.7% to close at $77.91.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 7.7% to close at $4.81.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 7.4% to close at $13.26 after interim data from the company's phase 2 study of Sacituzumab Govitecan showed a 29 percent response rate.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dropped 7.1% to close at $2.61.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 5.8% to close at $30.85.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 5.6% to close at $8.39. Precision BioSciences, named Nicholas Riddle, MB, BChir (MD), PhD, as Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 5.4% to close at $4.00. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 5% to close at $3.09. Calithera Biosciences announced data from randomized Phase 2 ENTRATA study demonstrate telaglenastat with everolimus improves progression-free survival in renal cell carcinoma at ESMO 2019.
