Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 5:56am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) jumped 77.5% to $0.2020 on seemingly no company-specific news.
  • Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares gained 38.4% to close at $27.95 in reaction to a buyout deal. Dova said Monday it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or SOBI, for $27.50 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable contingent value right, or CVR, that entitles Dova shareholders to receive an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of Doptelet.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 29.4% to close at $5.50.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 20.8% to close at $9.42 as a potential rebound after the stock fell roughly 20% since last Thursday when the stock could not break the $10 resistance level.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 20.1% to close at $3.70.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 17.9% to close at $15.99.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 17.9% to close at $14.76.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 16.7% to close at $4.795.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) gained 15.8% to close at $56.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) climbed 15.6% to close at $22.36.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 14.8% to close at $16.69.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 14.7% to close at $22.75.
  • Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) gained 12.7% to close at $2.39.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 12.4% to close at $85.40 after Piper Jaffray maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $95. Piper Jaffray raised the price target after Seattle Genetics presented compelling initial data from the EV-103 study, which compares favorably to the current standard of care. It also sees the potential for further upside from additional UBS opportunities.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 12.2% to close at $21.68.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 12.1% to close at $2.78.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 11% to close at $24.00.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 10.7% to close at $2.89.
  • Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) climbed 10.1% to close at $42.88. Patrick Industries completed the acquisition of G.G. Schmitt & Sons, Inc.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.1% to close at $12.24.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) climbed 9.8% to close at $9.00.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) gained 9% to close at $3.02.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 7.6% to close at $10.64. Wedbush upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) climbed 6.8% to close at $35.60.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 6.7% to close at $6.84.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 6.1% to close at $5.16.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

 

Losers

  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares dipped 70.4% to close at $2.88 on Monday. Ocugen announced the completion of its merger with Histogenics Corporation. Ocugen and CanSinoBIO reported a strategic partnership for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 32.9% to close at $22.78. G1 Therapeutics presented updated data at ESMO 2019 from randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer demonstrating significant improvement in overall survival at ESMO 2019.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 23.3% to close at $5.11. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underperform.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dipped 21.5% to close at $2.04. NanoViricides filed to raise up to $18.3 million.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 16% to close at $6.82.
  • BENITEC BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: BNTC) dropped 15.2% to close at $0.7107 after reporting a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.01, potentially following a bearish blog post alleging the company does not have enough cash to finish ongoing trials.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 12% to close at $39.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 12% to close at $4.41.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 11.6% to close at $2.05. Globus Maritime reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.24.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dipped 11% to close at $2.42 after the company presented data from its unsuccessful FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab. Piper Jaffray analysts noted a change in methodology may have led to the enrollment of patients who did not meet intended threshold.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.9% to close at $5.02.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares declined 10.6% to close at $9.10.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 10.6% to close at $9.72.
  • SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) dipped 10.5% to close at $5.64.
  • Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares fell 9.8% to close at $13.65. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) dipped 9.7% to close at $3.44.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 9.6% to close at $2.8650.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dipped 9.6% to close at $1.88.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 9.6% to close at $2.08.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) tumbled 9.4% to close at $2.22.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 9.4% to close at $2.90.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 8.1% to close at $2.26.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 7.7% to close at $77.91.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 7.7% to close at $4.81.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 7.4% to close at $13.26 after interim data from the company's phase 2 study of Sacituzumab Govitecan showed a 29 percent response rate.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dropped 7.1% to close at $2.61.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 5.8% to close at $30.85.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 5.6% to close at $8.39. Precision BioSciences, named Nicholas Riddle, MB, BChir (MD), PhD, as Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 5.4% to close at $4.00. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 5% to close at $3.09. Calithera Biosciences announced data from randomized Phase 2 ENTRATA study demonstrate telaglenastat with everolimus improves progression-free survival in renal cell carcinoma at ESMO 2019.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMS + ABEO)

31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Thor Industries Surges On Earnings Beat; Benitec Biopharma Shares Slide
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019