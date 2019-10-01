Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 4:41am   Comments
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 4:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:50 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will speak in St.Louis, Missouri at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

