Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 4:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will speak in St.Louis, Missouri at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
