Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/30

Freight Futures market to watch today: Spot National to Regional Comparison

The Trucking Freight Futures markets finished last week on a generally positive note but the story for the week was a regional divide. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201909) settled up on Friday 0.14% to $1.444 per mile but finished the week 0.41% lower, being dragged down by the East. The spot East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909) managed a 0.13% gain on Friday but finished lower for the week by 1.84% to $1.602. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU201909) and South regional (FUT.VSU201909) contracts were up $0.002 on Friday and ended the week 0.4% higher, at $1.503 and $1.227, respectively.

The East region continued to be weighed down by two of its three lanes. Though the spot CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA2901909) closed up 1% on Friday, it still fell $0.045 to $2.041 on the week. The ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201909) fared worse, losing $0.056 for the week to $1.779. In the South, both the LAX to DAL (FUT.VLD201909) and DAL to LAX (FUT.VDL201909) contracts ended fractionally higher, at $1.535 and $0.918, respectively. The lanes in the West finished mixed. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201909) ended up $0.026 to $2.098 while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201909) fell $0.015 to $0.908.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU201909, FUT.VEU201909, FUT.VWU201909, FUT.VSU201909

