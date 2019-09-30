White House's Navarro Calls Report Of Limiting US Investor Access To China 'Fake News'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Monday that reports the Trump administration is considering limiting U.S. investor access to Chinese stocks is "fake news."

Stocks fell amid the Friday Bloomberg report that the White House could be considering placing limits on U.S. investors from gaining exposure to China via restrictions on capital inflows into Chinese-related securities or indices.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 4.5% following the headline. The stock has since recovered since then was trading 1.29% higher at $168.12 at the time of publication.

