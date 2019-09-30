Market Overview

Monday's Market Minute: Jobs And Central Banks In Focus
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 30, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Monday's Market Minute: Jobs And Central Banks In Focus

The S&P 500 closed the week under pressure and lower for the second week in a row as reports that the White House might limit U.S. investment in China weighed on investor sentiment and the four major U.S. indices. But it’s not just the indices coming off: we have Gold back below 1,500, Crude Oil coming off in reaction to a couple of larger-than-expected inventory builds, and a strong U.S. Dollar.

This all comes ahead of a big week with all eyes on U.S. jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking Friday, both of which have potential to move markets. With the U.S. Dollar nearing yearly highs, the Brexit deadline one month away, and some of the volatility in rates the last few months, traders should be dialed in on financial markets.

Keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia, as they’re expected to cut rates tomorrow to a new historical low of 0.75%. Ahead of the anticipated move, the New Zealand Dollar posted a new low for the year overnight, trading down to a four-year low.

