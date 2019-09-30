Market Overview

IPO Outlook For The Week: Banks And Biotechs
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2019 10:21am   Comments
For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) will issue nearly 8.2 million shares between $23 and $26 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 11.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $244.1 million. The clinical-stage biotech company develops therapies for solid tumors and hematological cancers.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 26% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $92 million. With operations in Boston and Sweden, the biopharmaceutical company develops protein therapies for acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and other oncological indications.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) will issue 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 21.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $123.3 million. The clinical-stage company produces therapies for degenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis and sensorineural hearing loss.

Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. will issue more than 1.9 million shares between $14.50 and $16.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 7.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $36.8 million. Headquartered in Georgia, the financial services company supports personal and business banking through 10 locations in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) will issue 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 15.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $181.1 million. The Maryland biotech company develops therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

