3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
  • PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) shares surged 0.8% to $51.85. The market cap seems to be at $4.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 30, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) stock decreased by 1.2% to $64.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $34.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 30, the current rating is at Underperform.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

