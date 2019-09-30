3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) shares surged 0.8% to $51.85. The market cap seems to be at $4.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 30, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) stock decreased by 1.2% to $64.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $34.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 30, the current rating is at Underperform.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.