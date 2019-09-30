3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock surged 1.3% to $27.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares increased by 0.9% to $9.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 16.4% to $1.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
