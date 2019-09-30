Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock surged 1.3% to $27.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares increased by 0.9% to $9.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

 

Losers

  • Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 16.4% to $1.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRO + AAL)

Barron's Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo, More
Jefferies Warns Of Consequences From WTO Airbus Ruling
Delta Takes Stake In LATAM Airlines
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session