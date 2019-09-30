18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares increased by 38.2% to $27.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $560.4 million. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on September 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock surged 14.0% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares surged 13.7% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Interpace Diagnostics Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) stock surged 8.8% to $0.86. The market cap stands at $28.8 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on September 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock rose 8.8% to $2.96. The market cap seems to be at $436.1 million.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock increased by 8.8% to $1.49. The market cap seems to be at $100.8 million. The most recent rating by Dawson James, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.5 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $3.50. The market cap stands at $179.0 million. The most recent rating by Dawson James, on July 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock increased by 4.1% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares increased by 4.0% to $20.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) stock surged 3.5% to $2.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 3.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares surged 2.1% to $28.04. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock declined 5.7% to $13.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $16.00.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares declined 3.9% to $3.30. The market cap stands at $337.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock fell 2.5% to $1.16. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
