52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares jumped 31.2% to close at $11.81 on Friday after the company announced Delta Air Lines will invest $1.9 billion for a 20% stake in the company through a public tender offer at $16 per share.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 19.9% to close at $5.73.
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) shares gained 16.4% to close at $2.62.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 15.8% to close at $3.45.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) rose 15.4% to close at $10.18.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) climbed 10.2% to close at $3.19.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 9.6% to close at $3.32.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) climbed 9.4% to close at $3.48.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 9.3% to close at $36.43.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) climbed 9.2% to close at $2.85.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) gained 9% to close at $6.39.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 7.7% to close at $4.32.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) climbed 7.7% to close at $2.93.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares gained 7.4% to close at $5.02.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 5.4% to close at $2.23.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 5.1% to close at $2.46.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 5% to close at $5.65.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) rose 4.5% to close at $8.68. Aravive highlighted presentation of data from initial 12 patients in Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 ovarian cancer study of avb-500 in late breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona.
Losers
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares tumbled 36.7% to close at $6.25 on Friday.
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares fell 30.7% to close at $0.1620.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dropped 21.5% to close at $3.61.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dipped 16% to close at $22.24.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 15.1% to close at $4.27.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $11.12.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 14.1% to close at $2.81.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) dropped 13.6% to close at $35.40. Krystal Biotech reported granting of its first foreign patent for KB103 in Australia.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 12.3% to close at $2.17.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 12.1% to close at $12.09.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 11.3% to close at $21.63.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) dropped 11.2% to close at $22.09.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 11.1% to close at $43.21. Micron reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 10.9% to close at $1.23 after reporting FY19 EPS and sales results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 10.7% to close at $10.42.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares declined 10.5% to close at $5.30.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 10.5% to close at $2.0050.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 10.4% to close at $5.43.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 10.4% to close at $11.23.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 10.1% to close at $2.32.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares fell 10% to close at $12.76.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares declined 9.7% to close at $4.58.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 9.4% to close at $23.89.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) dipped 9.4% to close at $8.59.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) fell 9.2% to close at $1.98.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 9.1% to close at $2.00.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 9.1% to close at $2.60.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) declined 8.9% to close at $46.98.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 8.2% to close at $32.75.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares fell 7.1% to close at $38.97. Progress Software reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 7% to close at $7.28.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dipped 7% to close at $6.50.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 6.4% to close at $15.96. JP Morgan downgraded Box from Neutral to Underweight.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 5.7% to close at $45.40.
