34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares climbed 31% to $11.84 after the company announced Delta Air Lines will invest $1.9 billion for a 20% stake in the company through a public tender offer at $16 per share.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 12% to $9.30. Aravive highlighted presentation of data from initial 12 patients in Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 ovarian cancer study of avb-500 in late breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 10.3% to $4.4132 after reporting Q4 results. BMO Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Tech from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $5 to $9.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 10.1% to $2.30.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares jumped 10% to $5.15.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 9.8% to $15.77.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 9.5% to $9.65.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 9.3% to $5.88.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 8.7% to $64.78.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 8.6% to $5.69. Adverum Biotechnologies will present additional clinical data from first cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD at The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 8.4% to $2.72 after the company reported signing of deal to buy assets of White Star Petroleum for $132.5 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 8.1% to $2.53.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 6.5% to $5.09.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 5.6% to $243.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 5.4% to $58.92 after the company was added to the S&P 500 index.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 5.2% to $3.82 after the company reported preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) rose 4.4% to $51.00 after the company named Charles Scharf as president and CEO. Mr. Scharf is a banking veteran and the market may perceive this as a good sign for the company's outlook.
Losers
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares dropped 33.3% to $6.59.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dipped 14% to $2.8145.
- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares dipped 11.5% to $5.01. The Pennant Group will replace Gulf Island Fabrication, which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 2.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares fell 11% to $37.33. Progress Software reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 10.4% to $31.98.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 9.7% to $2.24.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dropped 9.6% to $4.16.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 9.1% to $2.00.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares declined 9% to $5.39.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 8.8% to $5.38 after declining 8.10% on Thursday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 8.6% to $44.40. Micron reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 8% to $7.21.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 8% to $12.66.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dipped 6.1% to $6.56.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 6% to $45.30
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 5.7% to $16.08. JP Morgan downgraded Box from Neutral to Underweight.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 5% to $1.3130 after reporting FY19 EPS and sales results.
