34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares climbed 31% to $11.84 after the company announced Delta Air Lines will invest $1.9 billion for a 20% stake in the company through a public tender offer at $16 per share.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 12% to $9.30. Aravive highlighted presentation of data from initial 12 patients in Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 ovarian cancer study of avb-500 in late breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 10.3% to $4.4132 after reporting Q4 results. BMO Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Tech from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $5 to $9.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 10.1% to $2.30.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares jumped 10% to $5.15.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 9.8% to $15.77.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 9.5% to $9.65.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 9.3% to $5.88.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 8.7% to $64.78.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 8.6% to $5.69. Adverum Biotechnologies will present additional clinical data from first cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD at The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 8.4% to $2.72 after the company reported signing of deal to buy assets of White Star Petroleum for $132.5 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 8.1% to $2.53.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 6.5% to $5.09.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 5.6% to $243.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 5.4% to $58.92 after the company was added to the S&P 500 index.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 5.2% to $3.82 after the company reported preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) rose 4.4% to $51.00 after the company named Charles Scharf as president and CEO. Mr. Scharf is a banking veteran and the market may perceive this as a good sign for the company's outlook.

Losers

  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares dropped 33.3% to $6.59.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dipped 14% to $2.8145.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares dipped 11.5% to $5.01. The Pennant Group will replace Gulf Island Fabrication, which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 2.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares fell 11% to $37.33. Progress Software reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 10.4% to $31.98.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 9.7% to $2.24.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dropped 9.6% to $4.16.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 9.1% to $2.00.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares declined 9% to $5.39.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 8.8% to $5.38 after declining 8.10% on Thursday.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 8.6% to $44.40. Micron reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 8% to $7.21.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dropped 8% to $12.66.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dipped 6.1% to $6.56.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 6% to $45.30
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 5.7% to $16.08. JP Morgan downgraded Box from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 5% to $1.3130 after reporting FY19 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

