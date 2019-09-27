Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Denies Telling Rouhani Sanctions Would Be Lifted In Exchange For Talks
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2019 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
US Denies Telling Rouhani Sanctions Would Be Lifted In Exchange For Talks

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. had offered to remove all sanctions in exchange for talks, according to Reuters

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, said the statement is "baseless" and added that the U.S. government is committed to zero oil exports from Iran. 

Iran At Forefront At UN

Iran has been accused of involvement in the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities; Yemen-based Houthi rebels claimed responsibility.

The U.S, France, Germany and the U.K. have all blamed Iran for the attacks, which impacted Saudi Arabia's oil production. Since the attack, exchanges between Iran and the U.S. have become more heated.

During the United Nations General Assembly this week, French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to arrange an encounter between the U.S. and Iranian presidents in the hopes that it would reduce the risk of all-out war in the Middle East. 

“3 out of the 6 countries, that is the Chancellor of Germany, Prime Minister of Britain, and President of France all insisted for the meeting to be held, saying that the U.S. would lift all sanctions,” Rouhani said in a blog post.

Pompeo: 'Good Discussions' With Allies

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. had "a productive week" of discussion with allies on Iran.

In a press conference, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. had "good discussions" with allies about Iranian sanctions. 

"The Europeans made it very clear they would not do anything without our consent."

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading down 0.13% at $296.60 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower

Oil Prices Moving Following Reports Of Tanker Attacks Near Iran

Photo by Meghdad Madadi via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Iran ReutersNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Report: The 16 Most Shorted ETFs
Stocks Slightly Lower Following Release Of Trump Whistleblower Complaint
Impeachment Talk And The Stock Market: How Will It Impact You?
Pelosi: House To Move Ahead With Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Banking Expert Talks Repo Market Liquidity: 'Not Subprime Mortgages, But There's Something Equally As Toxic'
EquityStat Wants To Help You Manage Your Investment Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wrestling With Demurrage Fees From Government Cargo Inspections

34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session