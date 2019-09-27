Market Overview

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: LTM) stock rose 33.6% to $12.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 2.0% to $2.53. The market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 0.4% to $9.07. The market cap stands at $78.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock moved upwards by 0.2% to $387.90. The market cap seems to be at $214.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.

 

Losers

  • Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: GOL) stock plummeted 8.8% to $15.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) shares declined 3.2% to $7.45.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares decreased by 2.9% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock plummeted 1.7% to $5.16. The market cap seems to be at $105.9 million.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 1.4% to $9.11. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

