FreightWaves Radio Preview: Intermodal, Cash Flow, Freight.Tech 100

The outlook for intermodal freight transportation and what's going on with driver cash flow and factoring issues will be two of the key topics of discussion on the September 28-29 edition of FreightWaves Radio.

Rick LaGore, the CEO of Intek Freight and Logistics, will join us to talk about where his company sits in the chain from shipper to rail carrier and what the intermodal market is telling us about broader freight conditions.

Melissa Forman is the chief operating officer and senior vice president of Triumph Pay. She'll discuss what is happening with the always vital question of how cash flow is impacting drivers and what are the solutions to speed it up.

We'll also be joined by Michael Meeks, the director of Claims & Risk Management at Blue Grace Logistics. Are these costs rising or falling? Michael will discuss.

Arlen Stark of FreightWaves will join us to talk about our FreightTech 100, the most innovative companies in the supply chain. He'll also preview what's coming up at FreightWaves Live in Chicago in November.

FreightWaves Radio, hosted by John Kingston and Tim Dooner, can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, channel 146, every Saturday between 3-5 p.m. Eastern. It is replayed 9-11 p.m. on Saturday and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday. For subscribers to SiriusXM's streaming service, it can be heard at all times on demand.

