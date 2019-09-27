Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 2.9% to $2.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares surged 0.8% to $20.81. The market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.

 

Losers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock decreased by 7.8% to $2.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares plummeted 4.7% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.00.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock declined 4.4% to $9.90. The market cap seems to be at $514.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares declined 4.2% to $1.14. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock decreased by 3.7% to $4.56. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares plummeted 3.6% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.4 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 3.6% to $8.10. The market cap stands at $803.4 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.50.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock decreased by 3.1% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.6 million.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock decreased by 3.0% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock decreased by 2.7% to $2.13. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock fell 2.5% to $30.15. The market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 2.4% to $11.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on September 24, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock declined 2.2% to $33.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock declined 2.1% to $24.74. The market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APA + CHK)

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session