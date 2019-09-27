17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 2.9% to $2.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares surged 0.8% to $20.81. The market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock decreased by 7.8% to $2.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares plummeted 4.7% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.00.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock declined 4.4% to $9.90. The market cap seems to be at $514.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares declined 4.2% to $1.14. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock decreased by 3.7% to $4.56. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares plummeted 3.6% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.4 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 3.6% to $8.10. The market cap stands at $803.4 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.50.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock decreased by 3.1% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.6 million.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock decreased by 3.0% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.50.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock decreased by 2.7% to $2.13. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock fell 2.5% to $30.15. The market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 2.4% to $11.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on September 24, the current rating is at Hold.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock declined 2.2% to $33.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock declined 2.1% to $24.74. The market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market Movers
