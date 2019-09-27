Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock rose 10.6% to $0.81 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $3.55. The market cap seems to be at $14.0 million.
  • Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares surged 8.2% to $4.33. The market cap stands at $68.1 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock increased by 7.9% to $3.56. The market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $260.1 million.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock increased by 4.9% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) stock increased by 3.3% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $4.55. The market cap seems to be at $582.3 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock surged 2.1% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
  • VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares surged 2.0% to $0.52. The market cap seems to be at $51.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares declined 14.9% to $11.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $791.8 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock declined 13.9% to $0.20. The market cap seems to be at $20.8 million.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares declined 4.4% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares plummeted 3.5% to $46.42. The market cap seems to be at $35.7 billion.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: TAK) shares fell 2.8% to $17.30. The market cap seems to be at $55.3 billion.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) stock fell 2.7% to $3.55. The market cap stands at $503.5 million.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 2.4% to $24.15. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 27, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 2.4% to $1.65. The market cap seems to be at $66.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHN + ADRO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J's Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen's Blood Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session