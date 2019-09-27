21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock rose 10.6% to $0.81 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $3.55. The market cap seems to be at $14.0 million.
- Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares surged 8.2% to $4.33. The market cap stands at $68.1 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock increased by 7.9% to $3.56. The market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $260.1 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock increased by 4.9% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) stock increased by 3.3% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $4.55. The market cap seems to be at $582.3 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock surged 2.1% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares surged 2.0% to $0.52. The market cap seems to be at $51.5 million.
Losers
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares declined 14.9% to $11.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $791.8 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock declined 13.9% to $0.20. The market cap seems to be at $20.8 million.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares declined 4.4% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares plummeted 3.5% to $46.42. The market cap seems to be at $35.7 billion.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: TAK) shares fell 2.8% to $17.30. The market cap seems to be at $55.3 billion.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) stock fell 2.7% to $3.55. The market cap stands at $503.5 million.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 2.4% to $24.15. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 27, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 2.4% to $1.65. The market cap seems to be at $66.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
