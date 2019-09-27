12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The9, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock surged 32.4% to $1.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $0.60. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock increased by 4.1% to $74.35. The market cap stands at $20.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 27, the current rating is at Outperform.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $18.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.7 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares surged 1.6% to $16.24. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares surged 1.4% to $54.99. The market cap seems to be at $41.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on September 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares surged 1.2% to $42.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
Losers
- Progress Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGS) stock decreased by 12.3% to $36.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on July 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 6.0% to $6.28. The market cap stands at $907.2 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock plummeted 5.4% to $45.97. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares decreased by 2.4% to $50.91. The market cap stands at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares declined 2.1% to $0.37.
