Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • The9, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock surged 32.4% to $1.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $0.60. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 million.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock increased by 4.1% to $74.35. The market cap stands at $20.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 27, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $18.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.7 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares surged 1.6% to $16.24. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares surged 1.4% to $54.99. The market cap seems to be at $41.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on September 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares surged 1.2% to $42.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.

 

Losers

  • Progress Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGS) stock decreased by 12.3% to $36.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on July 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 6.0% to $6.28. The market cap stands at $907.2 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock plummeted 5.4% to $45.97. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares decreased by 2.4% to $50.91. The market cap stands at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
  • Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares declined 2.1% to $0.37.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ATVI)

Activision, Nike And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Dental Solutions And Digital Monitoring
Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year
Nomura Upgrades Activision Blizzard, Bullish On 'WoW Classic' And 'Overwatch'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session