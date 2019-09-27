25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares rose 46.2% to $13.17 in pre-market trading after Delta Air Lines announced plans to invest $1.9 billion for 20% stake in Latam Airlines through public tender offer at $16 per share.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 17.8% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. BMO Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Tech from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $5 to $9.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 9.9% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after declining 20.68% on Thursday.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) rose 8.5% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.10% on Thursday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 6.9% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.3% to $3.70 in pre-market trading. Anavex Life Sciences presented detailed preliminary efficacy data from the pharmacokinetic cohort —Part A —of the Phase 2 study for AVANEX 2-73 in Rett syndrome at the 6th European Rett Syndrome Conference. The company said the results are encouraging.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 4.8% to $58.55 in pre-market trading after the company was added to the S&P 500 index.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) rose 4.7% to $13.64 in pre-market trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 4.5% to $26.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.84% on Thursday.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 4.2% to $239.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 4.1% to $74.40 in pre-market trading. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Match Group from In-Line to Outperform.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 3.7% to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) rose 2.7% to $50.20 in pre-market trading after the company named Charles Scharf as president and CEO. Mr. Scharf is a banking veteran and the market may perceive this as a good sign for the company's outlook.
Losers
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares fell 11.9% to $36.95 in pre-market trading. Progress Software reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 7.2% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after declining 8.10% on Thursday.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 6.9% to $12.65 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $14 to $9.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 5.2% to $87.00 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 5.1% to $46.15 in the pre-market trading session. Micron reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 5.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after reporting FY19 EPS and sales results.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 4.7% to $16.25 in the pre-market trading session. JP Morgan downgraded Box from Neutral to Underweight.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 4.3% to $7.55 in pre-market trading.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) fell 4.2% to $4.32 in pre-market trading.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 3.8% to $11.30 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 3.5% to $46.42 in pre-market trading
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) shares fell 2.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Global Ship Lease priced upsized 6.6 million share public offering of class A common shares at $7.25 per share.
