Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in New York at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
