Hangar A Ushers Air Cargo Industry Deeper Into Tech Revolution

Hangar A officially launched its new digital air logistics platform this week, providing shippers with an end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) for moving domestic air cargo throughout the U.S. The logistics technology newcomer created the platform to help shippers stay competitive in today's demanding consumer environment.

Transparency has become something of a buzzword in the logistics industry, and that is exactly what Hangar A hopes to provide shippers with its new SaaS-based solution. According to a media release from the company, Hangar A is equipped to provide shippers with improved transparency, visibility and control.

"I've been in the air freight industry since 2000 and not much has changed when it comes to technology and the process of moving air freight," Hangar A Vice President of Market Development Jeremy Powers said. "Technology in other modes of transportation and logistics has come a long way, so are excited to digitize the air freight shipping process and give greater control and visibility to shippers."

The new tool gives shippers the ability to book, trace and manage shipments on the same platform. The platform is fully customizable and allows shippers to take advantage of tools like dynamic rate management, workflow automation and decision support. It also includes access to an independent marketplace of service providers to move their goods door-to-door, according to the media release.

Hangar A estimates that using its platform can reduce transaction time by as much as 60 percent through improved automation and elimination of manual tasks. Ultimately, the goal is help shippers optimize their last mile and rise to today's lightening fast expectations.

"For the first time, shippers are being given complete transparency and control of their air freight shipping process," Hangar A CEO Kevin Kerns said. "In today's highly competitive market, shippers are facing tremendous price pressures and increasing consumer demand for faster delivery services. Utilizing Hangar A's innovative air logistics platform, shippers have the opportunity to cut total transportation and labor costs by up to 20 percent."

Hangar A offers shippers multiple ways to engage with the platform. Companies can either subscribe to the platform and build out their own solutions, or they can outsource the fulfillment process to Hangar A via the company's logistics-as-a-service offering.

"Hangar A's approach to putting shipping optimization at the fingertips of air freight shippers is a game changer," supply chain consultant Judith Taylor said. "It will give companies the opportunity to compete without having to invest millions of dollars in logistics systems infrastructure."

Hangar A is trying to usher the air freight industry deeper into the tech revolution that is impacting all areas of transportation and logistics. Transparency and cost savings are often the natural results of innovative changes.

Image Sourced from Google