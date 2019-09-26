34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) jumped 25.1% to $9.67 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 24.8% to $1.7093 after the company announced all patients in the Ganaxolone Phase 2 Refractory Status Epilepticus trial met the primary endpoint.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) gained 23.6% to $2.2368 after the company was awarded a $28 million ocean-bottom marine project.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares rose 14.1% to $3.2632.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares gained 11.2% to $153.75 after McDonalds announced it will be testing Beyond Meat's plant-based burger in Southwestern Ontario.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 7.6% to $9.16.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) gained 7.4% to $29.31.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 7.1% to $4.5450.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 5.9% to $6.89.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares rose 5.7% to $50.03.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares surged 5.6% to $2.28.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares tumbled 17.8% to $8.06. BioXcel Therapeutics priced 2.303 million share common stock offering at $8.255 per share.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) dropped 15.6% to $60.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals announced topline results from the Phase 2a ARGON-1 study that evaluated its EDP-305 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which showed that the study met the primary endpoint, with a statistically significant ALT reduction of 28 U/L in the EDP-305, 2.5mg arm compared to 15 U/L in the placebo arm at week 12. JP Morgan downgraded the company from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $86 to $57.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) shares dropped 14% to $9.12 after the company announced it now expects adjusted operating profit in 2019 to be at the bottom of the guidance range of £590M - £640M and adjusted EPS at the bottom of the guidance range of 57.5P to 63.0P.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) fell 13.8% to $21.32 after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 13.4% to $11.21 after the company announced a $9.8 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 12% to $2.4925 after the company announced it is in connection with a registered direct offering of $27.5 million of senior convertible notes due 2020 for gross proceeds of $25 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) dipped 12% to $19.41 after the company warned Thursday that the markets for recycled metals have weakened in the fourth quarter, including a marked deterioration in August and a continued decline expected in September. Schnitzer guided to adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 38-43 cents per share, missing a 55-cent Street estimate.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) shares declined 10.6% to $24.55.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 10% to $3.4482 following a build in US crude inventories as well as continued Saudi progress in restoring production following September 14 attacks.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 9.6% to $8.75.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) tumbled 9.4% to $3.0987.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 9.3% to $5.09.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 9.1% to $2.7630.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) dropped 9.1% to $246.45 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares fell 8.7% to $42.40 after the company cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 8.7% to $16.69.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dipped 8.3% to $7.69.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dipped 8.3% to $3.88.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 7.9% to $25.52.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 7.4% to $1.935.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 5.5% to $18.29 after the company announced a 3 million common stock offering.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 5% to $30.57 after the company announces proposed 31.3 million share secondary offering of its American depositary shares.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares fell 4% to $45.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.