Peloton Interactive Opens Below IPO Price

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) made its public debut Thursday, opening at $27 per share after being priced at $29.

The company listed its stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PTON."

Peloton is an interactive fitness platform with a community of over 1.4 million members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and streams immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its members. Peloton said it makes fitness entertaining while fostering social connections.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Securities are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the offering.

