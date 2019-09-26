Market Overview

FreightWaves Insiders – The Anatomy Of A Breakdown w/ TTN Fleet Solutions
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 26, 2019 11:17am   Comments
FreightWaves Insiders – The Anatomy Of A Breakdown w/ TTN Fleet Solutions

This week we step inside the world of TTN Fleet Solutions‘ Vice President Tyler Harden and Vice President of Marketing J.D. Redmon LIVE from the press stage at The Great American Trucking Show in Dallas. In this episode we cover the anatomy of a breakdown and how TTN Fleet Solutions is pulling more than their load by connecting the world of towing.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

