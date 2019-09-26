FreightWaves Insiders – The Anatomy Of A Breakdown w/ TTN Fleet Solutions

This week we step inside the world of TTN Fleet Solutions‘ Vice President Tyler Harden and Vice President of Marketing J.D. Redmon LIVE from the press stage at The Great American Trucking Show in Dallas. In this episode we cover the anatomy of a breakdown and how TTN Fleet Solutions is pulling more than their load by connecting the world of towing.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and everywhere podcasts are heard around the world.

More episodes of FreightWaves Insiders

Image Sourced from Pixabay