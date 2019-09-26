Pro Advisor: Buy Stocks 'Left In The Dust' Instead Of IPOs

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) initial public offering comes at the heels of a botched IPO from fellow unicorn WeWork and the two companies share at least one similarity, Timothy Lesko of Granit Investment Advisors said on CNBC's "Street Signs" early Thursday morning.

What Happened

WeWork is a real estate company masquerading as a technology company to attract a valuation it "doesn't really deserve," Lesko said. On the other hand, Peloton released enough information on subscribers for investors to build financial models off the already strong business.

However, like WeWork, Peloton may have waited too long to enter the public market and their valuation may have risen too much throughout private rounds of financing, he said.

As such, Peloton's early investors could be first to become disappointed while WeWork early investors will feel the same should the stock eventually become public.

Why It's Important

Lesko said he prefers buying shares of public companies with demonstrable corporate governance and backed by a solid balance sheet. A company like WeWork is therefore eliminated from any investment decision process as it set a "new low bar" in corporate governance.

What's Next

Instead of getting caught up in high valued IPOs, investors may want to consider instead investing in sectors "who have been left in the dust," he said. Investors can find "great opportunities" in energy, finance, and traditional cyclical companies.

