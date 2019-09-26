Today's Pickup: Ryder Centralizes Customer Support With National Rollout Of RAN

Good day,

Ryder (NYSE: R) has expanded a customer-support pilot program nationally, after a successful one-year trial in select markets.

The company's Ryder Assist Now (RAN) is a single-source customer support center, offering a centralized point of contact to all Ryder Fleet Management Solutions customers. It also supports questions on the company's RyderGyde. RAN allows customers to call, email or chat with Ryder's "intelligent routing system and dedicated support representatives" to resolve issues and ensure fleet safety and success, it said.

"In keeping with Ryder's longstanding tradition of innovation and technological leadership, Ryder Assist Now was designed with our current and future customer needs in mind," said Bill Dawson, vice president, maintenance, engineering, and customer service, Ryder. "A demonstration of progress to create a customer-centric culture, RAN's centralized approach enables us to track calls, examine root cause issues, implement operational improvements, and continually elevate the customer experience. We've seen great success since we launched the pilot program last year, and we're looking forward to delivering a high level of customer service on a consistent basis."

Customers who reach out to RAN are routed to a customer support specialist that is familiar with their account. The specialist is able to answer questions and resolve issues related to roadside assistance, billing, insurance, fuel ticket inquiries, toll inquiries, telematics support and general inquiries.

RAN is available at 1-800-GoRyder or now@ryder.com.

Did you know?

The number of carriers still running automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRD) ahead of the Dec. 16, 2019, deadline to convert to electronic logging devices is at 8%, according to the latest weekly survey of carriers conducted by FreightWaves, ERoad and CarrierLists. That is down 1% from the previous week, and below the 20% rate recorded on June 25, 2019.

Quotable:

"The administration deserves a tremendous amount of credit for their leadership in tackling an antiquated, market-distorting global pricing arrangement that for too long has seen the United States footing the bill to deliver the rest of the world's mail. With this new arrangement, the United States is free to move to self-declared rates, while putting the rest of the world on a similar path."

-Sean Heather, U.S. Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for international regulatory affairs, on an agreement that allows the U.S. to set its own rates for international mail while remaining a part of the Universal Postal Union.

In other news:

Pennsylvania to study hyperloop

Pennsylvania has greenlighted a $2 million study on the potential of hyperloop technology to transport people and things across the state. (Penn Live)

England ports refuse influx of cash to prepare for Brexit

The English government has issued a series of grants to ports to help them prepare for Brexit disruptions. (Gov.UK)

BNSF looks at ways to cut crossing wait times

BNSF has told local officials in Chase County, Kansas, that it is developing a plan to cut wait times that can reach an hour for automotive traffic at a local crossing. (KWCH)

Cargo increases forces airport to reconfigure flight paths

An airport in Leicester, England, is redrawing flight paths because the amount of cargo coming to and from the airport has created congestion. (Leicester Live)

Defense expertise bolsters supply chain

Savi Technology is bringing its expertise in defense contracting to the commercial markets, hoping to improve supply chain efficiency. (CFO Dive)

Final Thoughts

For an administration that has struggled to close trade deals, the Trump administration scored a big win on Sept. 25 when the Universal Postal Union (UPU) agreed to changes in terminal dues, the rate postal services charge foreign posts for processing, handling and delivery. Under the agreement, the U.S. Postal Service will be allowed to raise its rates to 70% of what it charges for domestic parcels and mail. Without an agreement, the U.S. had threatened to pull out of the UPU.

Hammer down everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay