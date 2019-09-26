9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock increased by 23.3% to $1.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares increased by 9.6% to $0.40.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares surged 7.3% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) stock rose 4.9% to $16.67. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock increased by 2.8% to $105.69. The market cap stands at $34.0 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $118.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock increased by 2.7% to $60.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $80.00.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock declined 1.9% to $8.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Accenture, Inc. (NYSE: ACN) shares decreased by 1.6% to $187.75. The market cap seems to be at $121.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $212.00.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares plummeted 1.0% to $181.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.1 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $245.00.
