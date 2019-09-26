Market Overview

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares surged 24.3% to $2.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares increased by 2.6% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock rose 1.4% to $4.49. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares increased by 1.0% to $38.55. The market cap stands at $129.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.7% to $2.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock decreased by 1.4% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session