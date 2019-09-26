3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock rose 3.2% to $3.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 03, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $10.95. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on September 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 1.4% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $54.3 million.
