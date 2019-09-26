21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares surged 43.1% to $1.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares surged 18.0% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock surged 9.7% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock surged 8.8% to $1.86. The market cap stands at $284.9 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock surged 8.3% to $0.30. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) stock surged 7.2% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares surged 5.5% to $4.01. The market cap stands at $609.9 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock surged 4.7% to $5.79. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $9.99. The market cap seems to be at $4.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $25.70. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on September 18, the current rating is at Perform.
- Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares increased by 3.8% to $23.00. The market cap seems to be at $310.8 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock surged 3.6% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) stock increased by 2.8% to $4.79. The market cap seems to be at $245.4 million. The most recent rating by Baird, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $27.27. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $34.00.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) stock increased by 2.5% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
Losers
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell 17.4% to $58.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, is at Underweight, with a price target of $57.00.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 11.3% to $8.70. The market cap seems to be at $152.9 million.
- Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 11.0% to $1.05. The market cap seems to be at $68.3 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock declined 3.8% to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $37.8 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares fell 2.3% to $4.70. The market cap seems to be at $301.3 million.
