4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 6.4% to $9.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- AAR, Inc. (NYSE: AIR) shares increased by 3.3% to $46.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on July 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock increased by 1.7% to $6.10. The market cap stands at $845.9 million.
Losers
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock decreased by 0.5% to $64.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.
