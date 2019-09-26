24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 60% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced all patients in the Ganaxolone Phase 2 Refractory Status Epilepticus trial met the primary endpoint.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 11.3% to $154.00 in pre-market trading after McDonalds announced it will be testing Beyond Meat's plant-based burger in Southwestern Ontario.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 7.3% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 7% to $9.54 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 7% to $5.17 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 5.6% to $11.37 in pre-market trading.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) rose 5% to $ 6.31 in pre-market trading.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) rose 4.5% to $17.15 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from Neutral to Buy.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. . (NASDAQ: IONS) rose 4.4% to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4.3% to $25.75 in pre-market trading after a report indicating the US House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 4.1% to $9.96 in pre-market trading after a report indicating the US House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act. NOTE: The bill would allow financial institutions to bank state-legal cannabis companies.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 4% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after a report indicating the US House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 3.8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 3% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after gaining5.79% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) shares fell 16.7% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced it now expects adjusted operating profit in 2019 to be at the bottom of the guidance range of £590M - £640M and adjusted EPS at the bottom of the guidance range of 57.5P to 63.0P.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares fell 15.8% to $60.00 in pre-market trading. Enanta disclosed that ARGON-1 study of FXR Agonist, EDP-305, for the treatment of NASH met primary and key secondary endpoint. JP Morgan downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $86 to $57.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 10.8% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of a $19 million common stock offering.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) fell 7.4% to $5.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 7.3% to $17.95 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a 3 million common stock offering.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares fell 5.8% to $44.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 5.1% to $30.50 in pre-market trading after the company announces proposed 31.3 million share secondary offering of its American depositary shares.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares fell 3.8% to $4.27 in pre-market trading.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares fell 3.1% to $45.00 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell 2.5% to $14.11 in pre-market trading
