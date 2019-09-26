Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in San Francisco, CA at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in San Francisco, CA at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Billings, Montana at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will testify before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, D.C. at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
