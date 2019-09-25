Market Overview

Amazon's New Echo Studio Starts At $199; Sonos Shares Respond Negatively
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 2:13pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rolled out the Echo Studio speaker at its annual hardware showcase Wednesday, with prices starting at $199.

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares fell by 2.8% on the news. 

The Verge, which is reporting live from the event, said the Echo Studio is the latest entry to the Echo smart speaker lineup.

Amazon said it's the “most innovative speaker” that it has built and has the ability to adapt its sound output based on the room in which it's placed. 

It’s available for preorder beginning Wednesday. 

Sonos shares were trading down 2.8% at $14.24 at the time of publication, while Amazon shares were rising by 0.93% to $1,757.88. 

Photo courtesy of Sonos. 

Posted-In: smart speakers The VergeNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

