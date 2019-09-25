A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 25, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 4.7% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares were down 43.5. The company reported an $8 million public offering of ~1.74 million shares at $0.90 per share.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were down 5%. The stock continued lower on weakness after the company on Tuesday reported weak Q2 results and announced a global headcount reduction.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 1%.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares were down 5% after Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares were nearly unchanged following earnings results.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 1.9%.
- Overstock.Com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 2%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 2%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 1.8%.
