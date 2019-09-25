TTN Fleet Solutions To Provide Emergency Roadside Services To Mckinney Trailer Rentals

Effective immediately, TTN Fleet Solutions (TTN) will provide emergency roadside services (ERS) to Mckinney Trailer Rentals (Mckinney), according to Jim Coffren, TTN's Vice President of Sales.

Specifically, TTN will provide overflow, night and weekend support to Mckinney's internal maintenance team, which offers maintenance and ERS services to its customers.

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the western United States and Texas. A 30-year old company, Mckinney has 15 branch locations in its footprint. The company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.

According to Coffren, "Mckinney Trailer Rentals is a growing organization. It is one of the most prominent trailer leasing and rental companies in the industry. As Mckinney expands, it will continue to provide exceptional support to its customers and TTN was selected as one of Mckinney's key service providers."

"The support of customers is at the forefront of our concerns," stated Dave Tavares, President of Mckinney Trailer Rentals. "Our intention was to find the right partner to ensure that we met our customers' needs. We were attracted to TTN Fleet Solutions due to the sophistication of its technology, the expertise of its people and the company's convincing response to our careful RFP process."

Dean Magistrale, Director of Maintenance for Mckinney, added, "We were two weeks away from signing with a different provider. What we saw at TTN truly stopped us in our tracks. Its people and processes, along with its unique approach to ERS event management resonated with us. We're confident they can help us scale our business."

Argyle, Texas-based TTN Fleet Solutions is an industry leader in ERS, managing breakdown events to ensure the right providers are assigned, services are performed as requested, and no more time, labor or materials are used than necessary. The company also ensures accuracy by auditing every invoice it manages.

Josh Dill, Director of Business Integrations for TTN Fleet Solutions, said, "The management of Mckinney Trailer Rentals has an in-depth understanding of their ERS events that makes this relationship a seamless fit for TTN. That made it very easy for us to replicate Mckinney's complexity and deliver a solution custom to its needs. We're excited about the relationship, and we're honored that Mckinney allowed us to present our solution."

TTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services. The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center solutions.

