More Fleets Running ELDs Ahead Of December Compliance Deadline

All carriers currently running automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) are required to start using electronic logging devices (ELDs) before December 16. Over 90 percent of carriers have already migrated to the newer telematics devices, but the hold-outs seem to be waiting until the last minute to make the switch.

Each week, FreightWaves partners with CarrierLists and EROAD to survey carriers about their telematics devices. The respondent pool changes each week, allowing for a more comprehensive look at the industry.

This week, 152 carriers were polled. Of those carriers, 146 said they were already ELD-compliant, while six, or 3.9 percent, said they were still running AOBRDs. When these results are combined with results from the last two weeks, the three-week moving average of carriers still running AOBRDs comes to 8 percent, down from 9 percent last week.

This is the highest ELD compliance rate seen throughout the course of the study.

This week's higher compliance percentage is unsurprising because a significant number of nationwide carriers were included in the most recent survey. Nationwide carriers have consistently reported higher compliance rates than their regional and super-regional peers. However, smaller carriers running shorter routes did report improved compliance this week as well.

Nationwide carriers are currently reporting 98 percent compliance on a three-week moving average basis. This number is in-line with last week's results. Super-regional carriers reported 93 percent compliance, up from 91 percent last week. Regional carriers reported 87 percent compliance, up from 83 percent last week.

Fleets with fewer trucks tend to report lower compliance numbers. These smaller fleets also tend to run shorter, regional routes. Regional carriers are defined as fleets that run in a 150- to 1,000-mile radius. Super-regional carriers run routes over 1,000 miles but not nationwide.

This week's rising compliance could be a harbinger of what's to come. ELD compliance rates will likely creep up slowly over the next couple of months. Of the carriers that have not yet switched over to ELDs, 66 percent said they intend to make the change in October or November.

Going into December, survey results suggest about 20 percent of carriers still using AOBRDs today will be holding onto the devices for another two weeks. These carriers should be prepared to tackle training challenges and technology issues on a tight schedule to avoid costly downtime or fines on the highway.

