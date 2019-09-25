Market Overview

34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares climbed 17.6% to $4.60. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals said the Phase 2a trial of PB2452, a recombinant, human, monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of AstraZeneca’s Ticagrelor, has been completed.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) climbed 16% to $111.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) gained 13.1% to $0.8972. The stock has rallied approximately 262% over the past month.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 13% to $4.0750 after announcing that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for danicopan for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares rose 12.4% to $33.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 10.2% to $3.35.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 8.7% to $19.98. RCI reported Q4 nightclubs sales rose 6% year over year.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) climbed 8.5% to $3.94 after the company reported it sees Q3 total net revenue to be $6.8 million to $9 million.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) gained 7.8% to $50.83 after the company's ORION-9 Phase 3 study of Inclisiran met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
  • Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) rose 6.9% to $40.51. Pacira BioSciences will replace Shutterfly in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Monday, September 30.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) rose 6.1% to $75.91 after the company announced it is ending merger discussions with Altria Group.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 5.5% to $5.01. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 5.3% to $91.80 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) gained 5.2% to $58.36 after Wells Fargo kept its Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $77 per share. Elliott Management reported a 2.5% stake in Marathon Petroleum and calls for company to separate into three businesses, Bloomberg reported.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares tumbled 44.9% to $0.8101 after the company reported the pricing of its $8 million public offering.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares dipped 28.9% to $1.4651.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 17.4% to $11.48 after the company priced $75 million of convertible senior notes which are due by 2026.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares declined 15.5% to $2.84 after the company issued an update on 510(k) submission seeking expanded indication for gammaCore™.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 13.7% to $15.10.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) fell 10.7% to $1.9196, likely amid profit taking following an 86% rebound from lows after September-18 news the company hired advisors to improve capital structure and its balance sheet sent shares down from $5.90 to a low of $1.40.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 10.4% to $12.29. Pier 1 Imports is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) dipped 10.2% to $14.41 after Cowen & Co downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $20 to $18 per shares.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 9% to $3.56 after dropping 3.46% on Tuesday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares fell 8.4% to $18.60.
  • Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) shares declined 8.2% to $18.62 after the company reported a 5.25 million share common stock offering.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 8% to $7.85.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares declined 8% to $4.3891.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 7.1% to $7.19.
  • Advaxis, Inc (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.8% to $0.2315 on continued momentum after the stock fell below the $0.30 support level on Monday.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) fell 6.4% to $34.55 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 5.4% to $135.23.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares dropped 5.2% to $5.51 after Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 4.1% to $5.19 after RBC Capital downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $17 to $9.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 3.5% to $272.36 following news of a $3 billion series A mandatory convertible preferred stock offering.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

