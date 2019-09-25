Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 120 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Noteables:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Wharf Real Est Inv Co (OTC: WRFRF)
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Neutra (OTC: NTRR).
- TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 9.45% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:
- Wharf Real Est Inv Co (OTC: WRFRF) stock hit $5.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.64% over the course of the day.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.58% on the day.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.38, and later moved down 3.31% over the session.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares fell to $16.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
- Bank of East Asia (OTC: BKEAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.44. Shares then traded down 2.4%.
- Naspers (OTC: NAPRF) shares moved down 3.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $150.00 to begin trading.
- China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock moved down 3.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to open trading.
- Caltex Australia (OTC: CTXAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Demant (OTC: WILYY) shares set a new yearly low of $13.40 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) stock moved down 1.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.01 to open trading.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.72 today morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock moved up 1.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.97 to open trading.
- Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMF) shares moved down 1.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.30 to begin trading.
- Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.
- Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.65%.
- Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day.
- Showa Denko (OTC: SHWDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $26.20. Shares then traded down 31.5%.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.71 today morning. The stock traded down 0.86% over the session.
- Cloud Peak Energy (OTC: CLDPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 1.82% over the session.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.
- COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.03, and later moved up 1.1% over the session.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.96% over the rest of the day.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.46 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.37% over the session.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 7.27% on the session.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.
- Kongsberg Automotive Hldg (OTC: KGAUF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock moved down 10.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.05 to open trading.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares hit a yearly low of $12.53 today morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 5.78% over the session.
- Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) stock moved down 12.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.58% over the rest of the day.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell to $1.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.7%.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) stock moved down 6.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.50 to open trading.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.85% over the rest of the day.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.31% on the day.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) shares were down 1.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.30.
- UniCapital (OTC: UCPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock moved down 2.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.
- Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) shares were down 0.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 3.95% over the session.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.86% over the course of the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.93. Shares then traded down 2.41%.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock moved down 5.49% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.79 to open trading.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.83% over the rest of the day.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.59. Shares then traded down 0.31%.
- TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) shares moved down 0.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading.
- Presbia (OTC: LENSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
- Avicanna (OTC: AVCIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares set a new yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
- Corsa Coal (OTC: CRSXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) stock hit a yearly low of $17.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
- Quanta (OTC: QNTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97 today morning. The stock traded down 28.3% over the session.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16 today morning. The stock traded down 5.1% over the session.
- Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved down 7.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
- Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) stock moved down 14.05% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.00 to open trading.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.11% on the session.
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
- Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.26, and later moved up 2.97% over the session.
- Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares were down 5.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.40.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) stock moved down 24.81% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 24.71%.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock moved down 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.55 to open trading.
- Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares moved down 22.48% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares were down 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.31.
- Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
- Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.46% for the day.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day.
- Elev8 Brands (OTC: VATE) stock hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.44% over the course of the day.
- Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares were down 1.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.75.
- Natural Alternatives (NASDAQ: NAII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 14.8% over the rest of the day.
- First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.39% on the day.
- BTCS (OTC: BTCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.84%.
- Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.45% on the day.
- Energold Drilling (OTC: EGDFF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 73.33%.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.38% on the day.
- Manitou Gold (OTC: MNTUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- LXRandCo (OTC: GGBBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Traverse Energy (OTC: TVETF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 39.39% on the session.
- Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.48%.
- Sky Gold (OTC: SRKZF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 4.72% for the day.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Vodis Pharmaceuticals (OTC: VDQSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 32.2% over the rest of the day.
- Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) shares were down 3.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.60.
- TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Tesoro Enterprises (OTC: TSNP) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Aradigm (OTC: ARDMQ) stock moved down 87.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- New Energy Exchange (OTC: EBODF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.43 today morning. The stock was down 14.0% on the session.
- Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.98% over the rest of the day.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00088 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day.
- Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTC: PRLEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) stock hit $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.25% over the course of the day.
- Neutra (OTC: NTRR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0011 today morning. The stock was down 37.5% on the session.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.