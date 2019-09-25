Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 11:07am   Comments
Before 10 am on Wednesday, 52 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • Assicurazioni Generali (OTC: ARZGF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Chilco River Holdings (OTC: CRVH) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) fell 7.8%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Assicurazioni Generali (OTC: ARZGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.45. The stock was up 7.4% for the day.
  • East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.00.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit $91.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.99%.
  • Loblaw Cos (OTC: LBLCF) shares were up 5.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.20 for a change of up 5.13%.
  • George Weston (OTC: WNGRF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.14. Shares traded up 3.36%.
  • Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.63%.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $67.23. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.8%.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.83. The stock traded up 3.65% on the session.
  • ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) shares hit $95.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $228.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) shares were up 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.79.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.64 on Wednesday, moving up 17.16%.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.93%.
  • SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIETY) shares set a new yearly high of $26.85 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • TISCO Financial Gr (OTC: TSCFY) shares set a new yearly high of $32.84 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.70.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.09. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Vinda Intl Hldgs (OTC: VDAHY) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.91.
  • Harel Insurance (OTC: HAHRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.74%.
  • Sumitomo Osaka Cement (OTC: SUCEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.00 on Wednesday, moving up 9.72%.
  • Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.08. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares hit a yearly high of $2.92. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares broke to $75.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.00 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.
  • Toga (OTC: TOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.02 with a daily change of up 1.88%.
  • Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ENZN) shares were up 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.30.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.86.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.
  • Orla Mining (OTC: ORRLF) shares were up 6.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.33.
  • Metalla Royalty (OTC: MTAFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.08 on Wednesday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Seven Aces (OTC: QNIIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.88% for the day.
  • Engage Mobility (OTC: ENGA) shares hit a yearly high of $0.05. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • West End Indiana (OTC: WEIN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.19. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • PC Group (OTC: PCGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Wednesday, moving up 74.42%.
  • Radisson Mining Resources (OTC: RMRDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
  • Crown Point Energy (OTC: CWVLF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.61 this morning. The stock was up 11.09% on the session.
  • TriMetals Mining (OTC: TMIAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.17%.
  • Global Green Solutions (OTC: GGRN) shares were up 6.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 6.43%.
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.
  • Encompass Holdings (OTC: ECMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.000285. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.18. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Adia Nutrition (OTC: ADIA) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.01. The stock was up 29.41% for the day.
  • Proteo (OTC: PTEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 181.82%.
  • SMC Entertainment (OTC: SMCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day.
  • VIPR (OTC: VIPV) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 54.69% on the session.
  • Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.
  • National Asset Recovery (OTC: REPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.05 with a daily change of up 41.0%.
  • Reliability (OTC: RLBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.18. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
  • Chilco River Holdings (OTC: CRVH) shares were up 35.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.

