Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 am on Wednesday, 52 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Assicurazioni Generali (OTC: ARZGF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Chilco River Holdings (OTC: CRVH) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.



Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) fell 7.8%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs: