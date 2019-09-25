Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wednesday's Market Minute: Tech Weakness In Sell-Off
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 25, 2019 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Wednesday's Market Minute: Tech Weakness In Sell-Off

The four major indices (/ES, /NQ, /YM, and /RTY) all took out last week’s lows yesterday, with investors expressing concern as optimism related to U.S./China trade talks is waning. Keep an eye on the tech-heavy /NQ, it appears to be struggling recently and should be watched closely.

Tech has been an integral part of the broader markets’ ability to hold near all-time highs amidst global growth concerns. The move lower is the first sign of directional conviction we’ve seen in weeks and while geopolitical unease remains a focal point, this week we have some closely watched numbers coming out.

In addition to multiple Fed speakers tomorrow, we get GDP, and on Friday, we have Durable Goods Orders and Personal Income and Spending data. These all could provide insight into the health and well-being of the U.S. consumer (especially after yesterday’s disappointing Consumer Confidence release that fell from a prior 135.1 to 125.1).

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: TDAmeritrade tech stocksNews Global Federal Reserve Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing Creates Safety Committee Following Fatal 737 MAX Crashes

Analysts Mixed On BlackBerry Following 23% Drop